Everton v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season and here is everything you need to know if you want to watch or livestream the game!

The 'friendly' derby. A term that was used in the 70s and 80s to describe the rivalry between Liverpool and Everton.

Nowadays it's a lot less 'friendly'. Even though most families in Liverpool have both sets of fans, once that whistle goes, family is put aside for the 90 minutes.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool fans will be hoping to gain three points to stay in touching distance of Manchester City and Chelsea in the title race.

While Everton fans will want to end their torrid seven game winless run.

Who will come out victors? Or will both sides settle for a point. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's 8:15pm game!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 20:15 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 15:15pm ET

Pacific time: 14:15pm PT

Central time: 12:15pm CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Amazon Prime.

For US viewers, the game will be available on NBCSN.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook