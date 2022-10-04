Skip to main content

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Inter Milan v Barcelona, UEFA Champions League

Inter Milan take on Barcelona in what could be a Champions League classic on Tuesday and Liverpool targets Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic could be in action for the home side.

We bring you all the details of when and how to watch the UEFA Champions League encounter between Inter Milan and Barcelona on Tuesday.

Nicolo Barella

Liverpool targets Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic could be in action for Inter Milan against Barcelona on Tuesday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 4, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

Supporters in Italy can watch the match on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, and Sky Go Italia.

Viewers in Spain can watch the match on Movistar Liga de Campeones and Movistar+.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

