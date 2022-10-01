Where To Watch, Live Stream: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League football returns on Saturday and Liverpool will face off against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Liverpool have had a slow start to the season taking just nine points from their opening six matches with a number of indifferent performances.

The Seagulls sit in fourth place after an impressive start to the new campaign but have had a change in manager with Graham Potter's move to Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi brought in to replace him.

Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday. IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm AEST GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport, NTA, and SportyTV.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

