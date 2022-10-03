Where To Watch, Live Stream: Liverpool v Rangers
Liverpool take on Rangers in a Group A Champions League clash on Tuesday looking to build on their last gasp winner against Ajax on matchday two.
Napoli currently top the group on six points with Liverpool and the Eredivisie champions on three points and Rangers still looking for their first point.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT+1
Read More
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, and Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
