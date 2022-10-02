Where To Watch, Live Stream: Manchester City v Manchester United, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Two of Liverpool's main rivals will face off in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City host Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.
Liverpool have endured a miserable start to the season taking just ten points from their opening seven matches so will be keen to see the outcome of the Manchester derby to see how their rivals fare.
Pep Guardiola
Erik ten Hag
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT+1
Read More
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport, and Canal+.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton Match Highlights, Trossard Hattrick Earns Seagulls Deserved Point
- Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Player Ratings
- Match Report: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion | Superb Trossard Denies Reds Win
- 'We Couldn't Prepare For It Because We Had No Idea What They Would Do' Jurgen Klopp Assesses Liverpool's Draw To Brighton & Hove Albion
- Report: Liverpool Stars Used England Camp To Urge Jude Bellingham To Sign
- Ange Postecoglou Tipped To Be Next Liverpool Manager After Jurgen Klopp
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |