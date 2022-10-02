Skip to main content

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Manchester City v Manchester United, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Manchester City take on neighbours Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Two of Liverpool's main rivals will face off in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City host Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Liverpool have endured a miserable start to the season taking just ten points from their opening seven matches so will be keen to see the outcome of the Manchester derby to see how their rivals fare.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  9:00am ET

Pacific time:  6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST 

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT+1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport, and Canal+.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Manchester CityManchester United

Schedule

Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Player Ratings

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool v Brighton
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton Match Highlights, Trossard Hattrick Earns Seagulls Deserved Point

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton: Key Matchups

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Stars Used England Camp To Urge Jude Bellingham To Sign

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Couldn't Prepare For It Because We Had No Idea What They Would Do' Jurgen Klopp Assesses Liverpool's Draw To Brighton & Hove Albion

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion | Superb Trossard Denies Reds Win

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Roberto Firmino Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Roberto Firmino Scores Again To Equalise For Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton: Best Goals Against Opposition

By Damon Carr