Where To Watch, Live Stream: Manchester City v Manchester United, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Two of Liverpool's main rivals will face off in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City host Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Liverpool have endured a miserable start to the season taking just ten points from their opening seven matches so will be keen to see the outcome of the Manchester derby to see how their rivals fare.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport, and Canal+.

