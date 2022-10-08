Where To Watch, Live Stream: Milan v Juventus, Serie A
AC Milan host Juventus in Serie A on Saturday at the San Siro and Liverpool target Ismael Bennacer could be in action for the home team.
The Rossoneri have taken 17 points from eight games in the defence of their crown whilst Juventus have struggled by taking just 13 points from their first eight matches.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 12:00pm ET
Pacific time: 9:00am PT
Central time: 11:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Voot Select.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3.
