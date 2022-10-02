Skip to main content

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Real Madrid v Osasuna

Real Madrid take on Osasuna on Sunday in La Liga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Real Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu hoping to keep up their 100% winning record at the start of the season and regain the top spot from Barcelona.

Santiago Bernabeu

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT+1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2, and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN3.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 3, and Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Real MadridOsasuna

Schedule

Etihad Stadium
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Manchester City v Manchester United, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Player Ratings

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool v Brighton
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton Match Highlights, Trossard Hattrick Earns Seagulls Deserved Point

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton: Key Matchups

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Stars Used England Camp To Urge Jude Bellingham To Sign

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Couldn't Prepare For It Because We Had No Idea What They Would Do' Jurgen Klopp Assesses Liverpool's Draw To Brighton & Hove Albion

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion | Superb Trossard Denies Reds Win

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Roberto Firmino Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Roberto Firmino Scores Again To Equalise For Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

By Owen Cummings