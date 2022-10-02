Where To Watch, Live Stream: Real Madrid v Osasuna
Real Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu hoping to keep up their 100% winning record at the start of the season and regain the top spot from Barcelona.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Monday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Monday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT+1
Read More
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2, and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN3.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 3, and Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique.
