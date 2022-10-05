Where To Watch, Live Stream: Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League

Liverpool target Federico Valverde will be in action for Real Madrid when they host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Reds have been linked with a mega-money bid for the Uruguayan over recent weeks and supporters can catch a glimpse of the midfielder in action with all the details brought to you here.

IMAGO / Action Plus

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 6, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

