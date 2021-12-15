Liverpool v Newcastle: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Liverpool face off against Newcastle on Thursday at Anfield and here is everything you need to know about where to watch and livestream the game.
Newcastle aren't in the best run of form recently. Despite being taken over by the richest owners in the world and Eddie Howe taking over from Steve Bruce, they haven't had the bounce they were hoping for.
Eddie Howe and his side will be going to Anfield not expecting three points but who knows, crazier things have happened.
So here is everything you need to know about Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday 16th of December!
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 20:00 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 15:00 ET
Pacific time: 14:00 PT
Central time: 12:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Nigeria
Kick-off stats 21:00 GMT+1
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sports 1
For US viewers, the game will be available on USA Peacock
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be shown live on Super Sport
