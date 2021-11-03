Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch/Livestream | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool face Diego Simeone's side at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night and here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

After the last Champions League game against these two side, this one should also be an amazing watch.

Atletico Madrid need the three points to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

On the other hand, a draw will do for Liverpool to make it through to the round of 16.

However, Jurgen Klopp will be going into this game trying to keep up Liverpool's perfect record in the Champions League this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 20:00pm kick-off on Wednesday the 3rd of October!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 20:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 16:00pm ET

Pacific time: 15:00pm PT

Central time: 13:00pm CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sports.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on Paramount+.

You can also catch our commentary of the game live on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel.

