Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Brentford : How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool play Brentford at Anfield today and here is how to watch/livestream the game.

Today's game is huge for Liverpool, if they lose then the title race is all but over. However, if they win they still have a slim chance of catching Manchester City.

Anfield Kop

Unfortunately, with the form that Jurgen Klopp's side are in, that looks unlikely.

Here is where to watch Liverpool's 2pm kick-off against Brentford in the Premier League!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom & Ireland

Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 09:00 ET

Pacific time: 06.00 PT

Central time: 08.00 CT

Thailand

Kick-off will be at 21:00 (GMT+7)

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off will begin at 15:00 (GMT+1)

India

Kick-off will begin at 19:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Telemundo/USA Network.

Viewers from Thailand can watch the game on True Visions.

For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be available on Super Sport.

Supports in India can watch the game on Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports.

You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE for free.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool Brentford
Match Coverage

What To Expect Against Brentford After Liverpool's Midweek Draw Agains Arsenal

5 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Free Agents: The Best Players Out Of Contract In 2022 - Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele & More

9 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award Revealed - Contenders Included Conte, Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Mancini, Flick, Scaloni

9 minutes ago
Manuel Neuer
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award Revealed - Contenders Included Alisson, Donnarumma, Neuer, Schmeichel, Mendy

10 minutes ago
Megan Rapinoe
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Women’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Hermoso, Kerr, Putellas, Bronze, Sinclair, White

10 minutes ago
FIFA Best Awards
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Salah, Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe, Ronaldo

22 minutes ago
Anfield Kop
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brentford : How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

32 minutes ago
Liverpool Players Trent Alexander Arnold Roberto Firmino Sadio Mane Diogo Jota Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Brentford | Curtis Jones to Start? Jordan Henderson Dropped?

51 minutes ago