Liverpool v Brentford : How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Liverpool play Brentford at Anfield today and here is how to watch/livestream the game.
Today's game is huge for Liverpool, if they lose then the title race is all but over. However, if they win they still have a slim chance of catching Manchester City.
Unfortunately, with the form that Jurgen Klopp's side are in, that looks unlikely.
Here is where to watch Liverpool's 2pm kick-off against Brentford in the Premier League!
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom & Ireland
Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 09:00 ET
Pacific time: 06.00 PT
Central time: 08.00 CT
Thailand
Kick-off will be at 21:00 (GMT+7)
Nigeria
Kick-off will begin at 15:00 (GMT+1)
India
Kick-off will begin at 19:30 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Telemundo/USA Network.
Viewers from Thailand can watch the game on True Visions.
For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be available on Super Sport.
Supports in India can watch the game on Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports.
You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE for free.
