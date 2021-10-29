Liverpool v Brighton: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion side on Saturday and here is everything you need ahead of the fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds take on Brighton at Anfield and it is a really important game for both sides.

5th place Brighton started the season off well but they have failed to win in the past four games.

While Liverpool are 2nd and currently one point behind 1st place Chelsea. A win could see Klopp's team go top if Thomas Tuchel's side drop points.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 15.00pm kick-off on Saturday the 30th of October!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 15:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 09:00am PT

Central time: 07:00am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV as it's the 3pm blackout

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on USA Network or you can stream it on NBC Sports.

You can also catch our commentary of the game on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook