Liverpool v Brighton: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Liverpool face Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion side on Saturday and here is everything you need ahead of the fixture.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds take on Brighton at Anfield and it is a really important game for both sides.
5th place Brighton started the season off well but they have failed to win in the past four games.
While Liverpool are 2nd and currently one point behind 1st place Chelsea. A win could see Klopp's team go top if Thomas Tuchel's side drop points.
So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 15.00pm kick-off on Saturday the 30th of October!
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 15:00pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 09:00am PT
Central time: 07:00am CT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV as it's the 3pm blackout
For US viewers, the game will be shown live on USA Network or you can stream it on NBC Sports.
You can also catch our commentary of the game on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel.
