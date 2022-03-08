Liverpool v Inter Milan How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Liverpool face off against Inter Milan at Anfield tonight and here is where to watch or livestream today's game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sports and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, CBS and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
You can also watch the game for FREE on our Youtube channel HERE.
