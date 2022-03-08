Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Inter Milan How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Liverpool face off against Inter Milan at Anfield tonight and here is where to watch or livestream today's game.

Anfield Ukraine

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sports and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, CBS and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

You can also watch the game for FREE on our Youtube channel HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Callum Baker-Ellis45 seconds ago
Kop, Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On Anfield: ‘This Special Place Will Be A Cauldron

By Damon Carr23 minutes ago
Fabinho Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan | Team News | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Klopp Makes Four Changes

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Thiago & Jota Return

By Neil Andrew54 minutes ago
Scarves ahead of Inter Milan and Liverpool's Champions League knockout tie.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Preview | Inter's Recent Slump In Form | LFC Team News | UCL

By Tom Johnson1 hour ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Flashback: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Win It Late At The San Siro | UCL

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Predicted Line-Up | Diogo Jota to Feature? | Too soon for Thiago Alcantara? | UCL

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Prediction | UCL

By Tanzim Khan2 hours ago