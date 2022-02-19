Skip to main content
Liverpool v Norwich: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool face off against Norwich in the Premier League at Anfield today and here are the kick-off times and where to watch/livestream around the world!

Anfield Liverpool Flag

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 15:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00 ET

Pacific time: 07:00 PT

Central time: 09:00 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off stats at 16:00 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:00 AEDT Sunday 20th of February.

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV due to the 3pm blackout.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.

