Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Liverpool face off against Chelsea in today's Premier League game and here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game live.
Today is a massive game for both sides in this season's Premier League title race.
Manchester City already have a sizeable gap to both teams and if either side drops points today it could be the end of their title charge.
So with that in mind, let's take a look at where you can watch today's Premier League game live!
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom & Ireland
Kick-off starts at 16:30 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 11:30 ET
Pacific time: 08.30 PT
Central time: 10.30 CT
Thailand
Wednesday 29th December
Kick-off will be at 23:30 (GMT+7)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off will begin at 17:30 (GMT+1)
India
Kick-off will begin at 22:00 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports.
For viewers in Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Telemundo/USA Network.
Viewers from Thailand can watch the game on True Visions.
For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be available on Super Sport.
Supports in India can watch the game on Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports
You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE for free
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking: Jurgen Klopp To Miss Liverpool Clash With Chelsea After 'Suspected' Positive Covid Test
- Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases
- 'I'm Professional' Romelu Lukaku Ironically Slates Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Before Huge Liverpool Clash
- Chelsea Star Reece James Suffers Hamstring Tear Ahead of Liverpool Game
- Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'
- Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook