Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Chelsea in today's Premier League game and here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game live.

Today is a massive game for both sides in this season's Premier League title race.

Manchester City already have a sizeable gap to both teams and if either side drops points today it could be the end of their title charge.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at where you can watch today's Premier League game live!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom & Ireland

Kick-off starts at 16:30 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30 ET

Pacific time: 08.30 PT

Central time: 10.30 CT

Thailand

Wednesday 29th December

Kick-off will be at 23:30 (GMT+7)

Nigeria

Kick-off will begin at 17:30 (GMT+1)

India

Kick-off will begin at 22:00 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports.

For viewers in Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Telemundo/USA Network.

Viewers from Thailand can watch the game on True Visions.

For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be available on Super Sport.

Supports in India can watch the game on Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports

You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE for free

