Leicester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Liverpool face off against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City tonight in the Premier League and here is how to watch the game live.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool play Leicester City once again after beating them on penalties in the Carabao Cup Quarter Finals six days ago.
Liverpool fielded a much weakened side due to injuries and COVID, whilst Leicester put out their strongest available 11.
The Foxes fell victim to the famous Anfield crowd and were knocked out of the League Cup in dramatic style.
Rodgers will be hoping for a different result tonight but with key players picking up injuries and COVID, it may be difficult for them to come away with three points.
Liverpool will welcome the return of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones to their squad against Leicester.
Jurgen Klopp's side have not reported any new COVID-19 cases too so it's the strongest possible squad available for the German manager.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom & Ireland
Kick-off starts at 20:00 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 15:00 ET
Pacific time: 13.00 PT
Central time: 14.00 CT
Thailand
Wednesday 29th December
Kick-off will be at 03:00 (GMT+7)
Nigeria
Kick-off will begin at 21:00 (GMT+1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Amazon Prime.
For viewers in Ireland, the game will be shown on Premier Sports.
For US viewers, the game will be available on NBC Sports.
Viewers from Thailand can watch the game on True Visions.
For Nigerian viewers, the game will be available on Super Sport.
You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE
