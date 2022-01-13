Skip to main content
Liverpool v Arsenal: How to Watch/Livestream | Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Liverpool face off against Arsenal in the semi-final of the Carabao cup and here is where to watch/livestream the game.

The original first leg of this fixture was postponed due to a COVID-19 break at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side will therefore have to give up their 2nd leg home advantage to Arsenal.

Anfield The Kop

We are set to go at Anfield today for the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch and livestream today's game!

United Kingdom & Ireland

Kick-off starts at 19:45 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 14:45 ET

Pacific time: 11.45 PT

Central time: 13.45 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off will begin at 20:45 (GMT+1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports.

For viewers in Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be available on Super Sport.

You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE for free

