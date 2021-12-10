Liverpool v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch/livestream Liverpool's game against Aston Villa this Saturday.
Saturday the 11th of December will be the return of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to Anfield.
However, he won't be attending the stadium supporting the Reds, he'll be trying to get three points off them.
Since Gerrard joined Aston Villa he has impressed a lot of people, winning three out of his first four games.
Despite these great results, it's going to be very difficult to beat this Liverpool side who are in unbelievable form.
So here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool v Aston Villa on Saturday the 11th of December.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 15:00 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Read More
Pacific time: 09:00am PT
Central time: 07:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV due to the 3pm blackout.
For US viewers, the game will be available on USA Network.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Worldwide viewers can also catch our LIVE coverage of the game HERE
