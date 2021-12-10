Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Liverpool v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Author:

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch/livestream Liverpool's game against Aston Villa this Saturday.

Saturday the 11th of December will be the return of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to Anfield.

However, he won't be attending the stadium supporting the Reds, he'll be trying to get three points off them.

Anfield The Kop

Since Gerrard joined Aston Villa he has impressed a lot of people, winning three out of his first four games.

Despite these great results, it's going to be very difficult to beat this Liverpool side who are in unbelievable form.

So here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool v Aston Villa on Saturday the 11th of December.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 15:00 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Read More

Pacific time: 09:00am PT

Central time: 07:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV due to the 3pm blackout.

For US viewers, the game will be available on USA Network.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Worldwide viewers can also catch our LIVE coverage of the game HERE

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

