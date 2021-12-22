Liverpool v Leicester City: How to Watch/Livestream | Carabao Cup

Liverpool face off against Brendan Rodgers Leicester side in the Carabao Cup Quarter Finals today and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or livestream the game.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have reached it to the quarter finals of the EFL Cup and they have a pretty decent chance of winning it.

IMAGO / News Images

Brendan Rodgers' is going through a bit of a rough patch with Leicester at the moment so it could be a big game for his future if he wins it.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the game!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 19:45pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 14:45 ET

Pacific time: 12.45 PT

Central time: 13.45 CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on live television.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook