Manchester United v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Old Trafford this game week in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men are coming off of an amazing start to the season. Not losing a game and defeating Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Manchester United having had the start they were hoping for after adding Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their squad this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After losing 4-2 against Leicester City last gameweek in the Premier League, they didn't look convincing against Atalanta in the Champions League either, where they came back to win 3-2 after being 2-0 down after the first 45 minutes.

The last time Liverpool played at Old Trafford was last season and the Reds beat United 4-2. Liverpool fans will be hoping for a similar result.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 16.30pm kick-off on Sunday the 24th of October!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 16:30pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 10:30am PT

Central time: 08:30am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBCSN.

You can also catch our commentary of the game on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook