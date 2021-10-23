    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Manchester United v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

    Author:

    Liverpool face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Old Trafford this game week in the Premier League.

    Jurgen Klopp's men are coming off of an amazing start to the season. Not losing a game and defeating Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

    On the other hand, Manchester United having had the start they were hoping for after adding Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their squad this summer.

    Manchester United

    After losing 4-2 against Leicester City last gameweek in the Premier League, they didn't look convincing against Atalanta in the Champions League either, where they came back to win 3-2 after being 2-0 down after the first 45 minutes.

    The last time Liverpool played at Old Trafford was last season and the Reds beat United 4-2. Liverpool fans will be hoping for a similar result.

    So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 16.30pm kick-off on Sunday the 24th of October!

    Kick-off Time

    United Kingdom

    Kick-off starts at 16:30pm UK time

    United States of America

    Eastern time 11:30am ET

    Pacific time: 10:30am PT

    Central time: 08:30am CT

    Where to Watch

    For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.

    For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBCSN.

    You can also catch our commentary of the game on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel. 

