Liverpool v Southampton: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Liverpool face off against Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton side today and here is everything you need to know ahead of the game!
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are coming into today's game on the back of two dominant displays.
The first against Arsenal in the Premier League and the second one against Porto in the Champions League.
Where as Southampton's most recent game was a surprising 2-1 loss to relegation favourites Norwich City.
This should be a standard three points for Liverpool, especially if they want to stay in touching distance of Manchester City and Chelsea in the title race.
So here is everything you need to know ahead of the Liverpool v Southampton game on Saturday the 27th of November!
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 15:00 UK time
Read More
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 09:00am PT
Central time: 07:00am CT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV due to the 3pm Blackout rule.
For US viewers, the game will be streamed online via NBCSports.com.
