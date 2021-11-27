Liverpool v Southampton: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton side today and here is everything you need to know ahead of the game!

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are coming into today's game on the back of two dominant displays.

The first against Arsenal in the Premier League and the second one against Porto in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Where as Southampton's most recent game was a surprising 2-1 loss to relegation favourites Norwich City.

This should be a standard three points for Liverpool, especially if they want to stay in touching distance of Manchester City and Chelsea in the title race.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the Liverpool v Southampton game on Saturday the 27th of November!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 15:00 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 09:00am PT

Central time: 07:00am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV due to the 3pm Blackout rule.

For US viewers, the game will be streamed online via NBCSports.com.

