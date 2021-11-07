West Ham v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon and here is everything you need to know about where to watch/livestream the game live.

Jurgen Klopp's team currently sit third place in the Premier League, with this afternoon's opponents, West Ham, sitting a place below in fourth.

If the Hammers beat Liverpool today, they will leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side into third place.

However, Liverpool are yet to be beaten in all competitions this season. If David Moyes can change that then it will be a massive achievement.

If last season if anything to go off though, then the Reds should cruise to a win. Liverpool won 3-1 at the Hammers home stadium last campaign.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's kick-off.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 16:30pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 10:30am PT

Central time: 08:30am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBC Sports Network.

You can also catch our commentary of the game live on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel HERE!

