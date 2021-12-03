Wolves v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Wolves at Molineux this Saturday and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or livestream the game.

Saturday afternoon is another huge game for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in the title race.

If they want to keep up with Manchester City and Chelsea then this game should be a mandatory three points.

Wolves have had a decent start to the season and Bruno Lage's side are currently sitting in 8th place.

However, their last two games were very disappointing 0-0 draws with Burnley and Norwich.

So here is everything you need to know about Saturday the 4th of December's game between Wolves and Liverpool!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 15:00 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 09:00am PT

Central time: 07:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 20:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV due to the 3pm blackout.

For US viewers, the game will be available on USA Network.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

