Jordan Henderson? Naby Keita? Curtis Jones? Harvey Elliot? Who Joins Fabinho And Thiago In Liverpool's Champions League Midfield Against Inter Milan?

Liverpool face Inter Milan tonight in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the San Siro. With a fully fit squad to work with, who will be making Jurgen Klopp's midfield? 

The return of Thiago and Harvey Elliot has given Jurgen Klopp an headache wouldn't mind having. It leaves the Liverpool manager, for the first time in a long time, a full midfield to pick from.

Some Liverpool fans have been crying out for a deserved start for Naby Keita, hopes of the Guinean plays alongside both Fabinho and Thiago. With captain Jordan Henderson being out of form, the Liverpool faithful see no better time to finally see the midfield three they're craving for.

Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp

Reds' prospects Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones are also staking their claims to start, creating a very good problem to have as the season comes into the business end of the season.

Athletic journalist James Pearce thinks it is between both Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita to claim the last spot, and join Thiago and Fabinho.

"It's going to be really interesting to see what balance Klopp goes for. I think Fabinho and Thiago simply have to start. Then I'd say it's probably between Henderson and Keita for the final spot."

Will Jurgen Klopp pick his usual midfield three or will he grant the fans' wishes?

