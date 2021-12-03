Why Adama Traoré Would Be A Perfect Signing For Liverpool

Out of the players that Wolves have available, I believe that Adama Traoré would be the best choice for Liverpool to sign.

Statistically speaking, Adama has not been contributing goals for Wolves this season however that should not be a reason to turn away this sprinting sensation.

Traoré’s ability cannot be summarised by looking at goal contributions but by looking at the way he moves with the ball. There is truly no one that can compete with the dribbling domination donned by the winger.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

This season alone, Adama has completed the most successful dribbles per match (5.2) which is almost three times as much as Liverpool’s top dibbler (Mo Salah at 1.8 per game).

Traoré has never had a season in the premier league in which he has had a successful dribble rate below 70% including this season with his highest rate of 81%.

It would be a logical decision to add such an elite dribbler to this Liverpool side that is clearly sub par in this sense.

This logic doubles when you consider that Liverpool are currently so dangerous on the counter attack but could become deadly with a lethal injection of speed in the form of Adama.

Adama Traoré is a raw talent blessed with natural pace and magical feet that could trick the most composed of defenders to fall and pray to be against any other attacker in the league.

Jürgen Klopp has proved he can mould young wingers into world class wonders and it would be no surprise if the oiled up speedster is the next project.

With Salah and Mané being out for the second month of winter and Traoré not being a regular starter for Wolves, it seems like this is a match made for the movies.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook