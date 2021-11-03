Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Why Curtis Jones And Joe Gomez Are Missing From Liverpool's Squad To Face Atletico Madrid

Author:

Liverpool have had their fair share of injuries this season, especially in the midfield area - Thiago, Fabinho and Naby Keita have all been regulars on the treatment table this year.

And tonight, as the line-ups were announced at 6:45, two notable absentees in Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez were missing from the traditional graphic posted on social media.

Jones has been a somewhat regular of late for the Reds, impressing particularly in the 3-3 draw with Brentford and the 5-0 thrashing of Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Curtis Jones Brentford

Gomez has been less regular, only deployed in this competition and the Carabao Cup from the start. He has captained the side in both cup matches, however.

According to the Liverpool Echo's James Carroll, Jones is missing due to an injury to his eye in training yesterday - he is replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who produced a masterful performance the last time Atletico visited Anfield.

Gomez has picked up a calf strain, which could see him miss a few weeks of action if not treated well.

Hopefully the damage won't last either long as they will be vital in the Christmas period of busy fixtures.

