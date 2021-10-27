Why Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Must Attempt To Win The Carabao Cup This Season

Liverpool head to Championship strugglers Preston North End for a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at Deepdale and should be looking to go all the way in the competition. Here's why...

One of the few minor criticisms during Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool Football Club has been the apparent relegation of domestic cup competitions down the pecking order.

Whilst nobody could suggest the Reds have purposely abandoned the competitions, a combination of weakened teams, differing managers taking charge and the entire squad being in Qatar has left little to the imagination when it comes to where the priorities lie.

Despite reaching the final of the League Cup in 2016 under the German, Liverpool have struggled to reach the latter stages of either domestic cup more recently.

Albeit caveated by the the previously untold riches of lifting the UEFA Champions League and Premier League in consecutive seasons, many Kopites would relish a prolonged cup adventure.

Many supporters of a certain vintage will remember a time when Liverpool held a monopoly over the League Cup - or the Milk Cup as it was then - with Bob Paisley guiding the Reds to a overwhelming dominance during the early 80s.

Lifting the cup aloft in 1981, ‘82, ‘83 and '84, Norwich City eventually put a stop to the procession in 1985.

Having put together the deepest squad in his Merseyside reign, Klopp must once again take this current incarnation of stars deep into both the League and FA Cup.

Whilst draws have undoubtedly been unkind to the Reds in recent campaigns, the trip to Preston should allow the German manager to suitably rest and rotate the squad without upsetting the levels of quality to the extreme.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino - as well as a host of talented youngsters - should all be relishing a rare opportunity to shine and could instigate another glorious day in the club's rich history.

Already eight times winners of the trophy, Liverpool have an affiliation with the cup and in many ways their success was bred on achieving glory across all fronts.

This current squad has the depth, potential and quality to go all the way this season and put an end to Manchester City's stranglehold over a tournament that was once revered at Anfield.

Only the two domestic cups are missing from Klopp's CV at Liverpool - this is the time to put that right.

