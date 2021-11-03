Why Liverpool Should Sign Atletico Madrid And Portugal Star João Felix

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Why Liverpool Should Sign João Felix

    Jurgen Klopp's Reds would be better off if they signed Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix and here's why.
    Author:

    Ahead of Wednesday's clash where Atletico Madrid visit Anfield, LFC Transfer Room took a look at one player to sign from Diego Simeone's team for Liverpool.

    After becoming the youngest player to score a hattrick in the Europa League at 18-years-old, João Felix signed for Atletico Madrid for a club record £113 million fee.

    João Felix arrived on a 7-year-deal but struggled at first to make a real impact. However, he flourished towards the end of the season ending up with nine goals and three assists.

    Joao Felix

    In the last Champions League game, the now 21-year-old started against Liverpool and even assisted Antoine Greizmann for his goal.

    The role of João Felix to this Atletico Madrid team is very similar to the role of Roberto Firmino this Liverpool team. The Portuguese centre forward has similarly been dubbed as a "false nine".

    With the Reds current number nine now into his thirties, could it be time to start looking for a long-term replacement?

    Read More

    Is João Felix The Right Man For Liverpool?

    Joao Felix

    Whether Klopp would want the Atletico forward and FSG are willing to dish out the money is a different story but Felix could help evolve and transform this Liverpool team into a different animal.

    Obviously Felix would come with a hefty price tag which could rule out a potential deal and it could also be argued that money should be spend on the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland instead.

    Wednesday's game under the lights will be a great chance to hopefully once again see what Felix has to offer. After Liverpool's shaky second half display on the weekend, this could be a game where he could enjoy a lot of success in the final third.

    In addition to this, Luis Suarez's second return to Anfield as an opposition player, could take some of the pressure off Felix and allow him to play freely knowing all eyes won't just be on him.

    Luis Suarez Mohamed Salah

    Joao Felix
    Match Coverage

    Why Liverpool Should Sign Atletico Madrid And Portugal Star João Felix

    2 minutes ago
    Luis Suarez
    Match Coverage

    Atletico Madrid Striker Luis Suarez Reflects On Liverpool Defeat And Discusses Approach For Matchday Four

    32 minutes ago
    AXA Training Centre
    News

    Photo:New Mural At AXA Training Centre To Celebrate Legendary Liverpool Goalkeepers Including Alisson And Adrian

    1 hour ago
    Gini Wijnaldum
    Interviews

    'Hard To Compare These Two Teams' - Gini Wijnaldum On Liverpool And PSG

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Cameroon Legend Says It’s ‘Hard To Say’ Mohamed Salah Deserves The Ballon d’Or

    2 hours ago
    Hwang Hee-Chan
    Interviews

    ‘I Discovered How Much of a Brick Wall He Is!’ - Wolves Forward Hwang Hee-Chan on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

    4 hours ago
    Jordan Henderson
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jordan Henderson Press Conference - Henderson On Atletico Madrid

    13 hours ago
    Kieran Trippier Andy Robertson
    Match Coverage

    ‘The Atmosphere Will Be Electric’ - Kieran Trippier Speaks About Anfield Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Clash

    13 hours ago