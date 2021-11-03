Why Liverpool Should Sign Atletico Madrid And Portugal Star João Felix

Ahead of Wednesday's clash where Atletico Madrid visit Anfield, LFC Transfer Room took a look at one player to sign from Diego Simeone's team for Liverpool.



After becoming the youngest player to score a hattrick in the Europa League at 18-years-old, João Felix signed for Atletico Madrid for a club record £113 million fee.



João Felix arrived on a 7-year-deal but struggled at first to make a real impact. However, he flourished towards the end of the season ending up with nine goals and three assists.

In the last Champions League game, the now 21-year-old started against Liverpool and even assisted Antoine Greizmann for his goal.



The role of João Felix to this Atletico Madrid team is very similar to the role of Roberto Firmino this Liverpool team. The Portuguese centre forward has similarly been dubbed as a "false nine".



With the Reds current number nine now into his thirties, could it be time to start looking for a long-term replacement?

Is João Felix The Right Man For Liverpool?

(Photo by Oscar Barroso / IPA/Sipa USA)

Whether Klopp would want the Atletico forward and FSG are willing to dish out the money is a different story but Felix could help evolve and transform this Liverpool team into a different animal.



Obviously Felix would come with a hefty price tag which could rule out a potential deal and it could also be argued that money should be spend on the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland instead.

Wednesday's game under the lights will be a great chance to hopefully once again see what Felix has to offer. After Liverpool's shaky second half display on the weekend, this could be a game where he could enjoy a lot of success in the final third.



In addition to this, Luis Suarez's second return to Anfield as an opposition player, could take some of the pressure off Felix and allow him to play freely knowing all eyes won't just be on him.

