Should Liverpool Sign Brentford Forward Ivan Toney?

With Liverpool facing off against Brentford this Sunday, is there anyone from The Bees that should pique The Reds interest for a potential transfer?

The name that will immediately come to mind for most fans is Ivan Toney. This isn't just due to his performances on the field and the fact that he plays in a position of need for Liverpool, but also because he has previously revealed that he is a fan of LFC and would be interested in a potential move.

But boyhood fandom aside, is the 25-year-old worth a look with Origi rumored to be leaving this summer?

Ivan Toney (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

So far this season in the Premier League, the English striker has four goals and two assists in 18 matches.

These numbers don't immediately stand out, however, Brentford has only scored 24 goals this season in 20 games, so he is contributing to 25% of their goal production.

In a system with more emphasis on attack and balls swinging in from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, we could see a similar turnaround to the one we saw in Diogo Jota, following his move from Wolverhampton.

As a player, Toney is a progressive passer of the ball, ranking in the 77th percentile compared to all other forwards in world football, according to FBref.

Compare this to Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, who rank in the 52nd and 68th percentile. He is also very good in the air and has great defensive abilities for an attacker.

At only 25 years old, a move to Merseyside may not be the right one, with regular game time something he will be unlikely to see.

However, the allure of working alongside Jürgen Klopp and playing in front of the Kop may be too much to pass up for someone who grew up cheering on all those special Anfield nights.

