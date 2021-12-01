Opposition Watch: Why Liverpool Should Sign Everton's Ben Godfrey

Perhaps the toughest assignment of the season is picking one player from Liverpool's closest geographical rivals that would ideally wear red and not blue.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday, I've pondered the Everton squad and chosen Ben Godfrey as the man who would fit best into Jurgen Klopp's squad.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite the obvious threat posed by the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Liverpool are well blessed in the attacking and goalscoring department - not to mention the animosity towards the former.

Whilst the goalscoring exploits of Calvert-Lewin over the last 18 months are difficult to ignore, many of the 24-year-old's strengths lie with his physical attributes, not something the Reds' style would necessarily utilise to its maximum potential.

Those caveats have led me to Godfrey.

Signed for £20million from a relegated Norwich City (Sky Sports), the 23-year-old has been a relative success story already across Stanley Park.

Despite the roller-coaster nature of the Blues in that time period, the former York City starlet has been a beacon of hope throughout.

Last season Godfrey earned an impressive 7.03 Sofascore rating from 31 Premier League outings and was capped twice by England as a result of that impressive form.

So far this term the defensive ace has struggled to recapture that level of performance, perhaps due to a recent COVID-19 illness that could have had an adverse effect on output.

Supremely versatile, the £22.5million valued man has predominantly operated at centre-back but can also play in defensive midfield as well as on either side as a full-back.

That versatility coupled with strong defensive attributes would be of huge benefit to any squad - including Liverpool's.

Whilst instances of players making the controversial journey from the blue to the red side are few and far between - see Abel Xavier, Nicky Barmby and Dave Hickson - any future move for Godfrey would be welcomed by this Kopite at least.

