Why Liverpool Should Sign Fulham’s Manor Solomon

Liverpool begins their Premier League campaign with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at the hands of newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage this weekend. Ahead of the fixture we took a look if there were any players within the Fulham squad that Liverpool should look to purchase.

After winning the Championship last season, Fulham has looked to rectify previous mistakes when promoted to the Premier League and have found themselves making some smart signings this summer.

Arrivals include Bernd Leno from Arsenal, João Palhinha from Sporting, Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg and loan signing Manor Solomon on loan from Ukrainian side Shakhtar.

Solomon is a 23-year-old Israel international footballer who already has six years of professional football under his belt. Staring at Maccabi Petah Tikva in Israel playing three seasons before making the £5.4million transfer to Shakhtar.

Playing over 100 games across four seasons for Shakhtar before the league was suspended due to the tragic invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Solomon is an exciting attacking option who can play across the whole front three and also the attacking midfield role.

Why Should Liverpool Target Solomon?

At only 23 years of age, Solomon has already played in 179 professional football matches, scoring 30 goals with 15 assists in the process. Solomon has also played three consecutive seasons in the Uefa Champions League for Shakhtar with four goals in 16 appearances in the competition.

A player who can cover across the front three and also fill in the midfield positions if needed too, for a price of less than £20million Solomon would be a solid backup option for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Any potential transfer for the attacker would not present itself until the end of the year, with the forward signing a year-long loan deal with Fulham, he is certainly a player to keep an eye on for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

