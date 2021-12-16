Sign one Player from Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin

The Reds face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle this week. Newcastle have been in horrendous form this season and have only won one match but, one player that has looked head and shoulders above the rest is Allan Saint-Maximin.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He’s been a star for Newcastle since he signed from OGC Nice in the summer of 2019 and has contributed to 20 goals in 67 appearances in the Premier League which is a solid return considering how underwhelming Newcastle have been since he joined.

Saint-Maximin is a very skilful player and has a sort of ‘flair’ to his game that you don’t often see in today’s game. This makes him an extremely hard player to defend as you never know which direction he’s going to go or what he’s going to do next.

As well as this he has also got a very good personality which isn’t often seen from footballers. He runs his own twitter account and is often seen replying to fans in funny ways. It’s almost refreshing to see this as football is a very political sport and footballers are often told what they are and aren’t allowed to say.

For the majority of this season before his injury, he had been deployed in striker sometimes in a two with Calum Wilson or by himself as a lone striker. He is Newcastle’s second top scorer this season with three goal and he also leads the squad in assists.

He’s a very versatile player as he can play all across the front three which is helpful for if Liverpool ever suffered an injury crisis. I also feel that he would suit Liverpool’s style of play very well as he is quick off the mark and fairly clinical for a player that has been a winger for the majority of his career.

If Saint-Maximin was surrounded by world class players in Liverpool’s squad, I feel that he would have a very prolific season and even challenge the front three for starting places in some matches.