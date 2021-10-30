Why Liverpool Should Sign Brighton's Pascal Groß

Brighton & Hove Albion have had an immense start to the season so far. The man behind that is perhaps an unsung hero in Pascal Groß.

The central midfielder joined Brighton for a fee of £3million back in 2017. He has featured in 146 games in all competitions whilst scoring 15 goals. Five goals being penalties including one scored against Liverpool last season.

As the 30-year-old German's team sit fifth in the table, with Liverpool currently running low in the midfield department, Groß would sure be a welcome addition.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It is unknown how much he could cost the Reds but with his current deal ending in the summer, it could be possible to get him for a reduced fee in January. Is this a deal that you would want to happen?

Jürgen Klopp is said to have been interested in signing Groß in the past. However now being into his thirties, he isn't a player for the long-term.

Despite this he still has a lot to offer and has a very good injury record - having not missed a league game through injury since February 2019.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Groß has also captained Brighton at times which shows he's a leader on and off the pitch and a great personality to have around.

Liverpool already have a lot of leaders in the team. However by bringing Groß in, he would hopefully share the same winning mentality.

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are great crossers of the ball, the Reds don't really have a dead ball specialist. Groß can offer that and has a fantastic right foot as well as a great weak foot.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, Groß is definitely a player to keep an eye on. It will not be the easiest of games for him in the middle of the park, however, we should be able to see what he's really made of.

Liverpool will be hoping to keep Brighton's playmaker quiet in the midfield and stand to enjoy a lot of success in the match if they do so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook