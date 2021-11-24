Why Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino Are Missing From Liverpool’s Squad To Face Porto

Liverpool quartet Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino were all missing again from the Liverpool squad as they prepare to take on FC Porto on Wednesday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had hoped to have both Keita and Gomez back after the international break but it seems they need more time to recover from their respective hamstring and groin injuries.

It remains to be seen whether either player will return to the squad for Saturday's Premier League match at home to Southampton.

Curtis Jones is still missing with an eye injury and the club are not putting a timeframe on when he will return due to the complex nature of the issue.

Roberto Firmino picked up a hamstring problem during the clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield and with Klopp describing the injury as 'bad' he may still be some time off returning.

Harvey Elliott is continuing with his rehab after dislocating his ankle in September at Elland Road. Again, he is likely to be weeks away from a return.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota,

Team News

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool make four changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Williams, Konate, Morton and Minamino come in for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jota.

Alisson will captain Liverpool for the first time.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

FC Porto Starting XI

Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidi Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

FC Porto Subs

Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell, Bruno Costa, Fabio Vieira, Marko Grujic, Jesus Corona, Toni Martinez, Vitinha, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe

