November 21, 2021
Wife Of FSG's John Henry Celebrates Fine Liverpool Win Against Arsenal With Twitter Post

The wife of FSG and Liverpool principal owner John W Henry, Linda Pizzuti has taken to Twitter to celebrate the Reds fine 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

Linda Pizzuti

Liverpool were brilliant as they didn't give the Gunners any space to breathe as they played them off the park in the second half.

After Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp had a touchline spat just after the half hour mark, Anfield came alive to back their team and create a cauldron.

Shortly after, Sadio Mane headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross past the impressive Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

In the second half Liverpool simply blew Arsenal away with further goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino.

The scoreline was nothing less than they deserved and keeps them in touch with leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, just four points back.

Linda Pizzuti is always active on social media to celebrate her team's victory and yesterday was no different.

The wife of John W Henry took to twitter to laud the performance of Jurgen Klopp's team as they bounced back from defeat at West Ham last time out.

Pizzuti was also keen to point out that the Reds had kept a clean sheet which was important after a recent run of conceding goals.

Here is her message on Twitter:

‘Liverpool is back with a 4-0 win at Anfield #cleansheet’

Linda Pizzuti
