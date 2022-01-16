Wife Of Liverpool & FSG Principal Owner John Henry Celebrates Liverpool Win Over Brentford With Instagram Post

The wife of Liverpool and FSG principal owner John Henry posted a message on Instagram to celebrate the 3-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The win keeps the Reds just about in touch with Manchester City who are threatening to run away with this season's title.

It wasn't a classic performance but the grit and determination of the team got them into a lead and confidence grew in the second half.

Despite controlling the first half, it took 44 minutes to break the deadlock when the excellent Fabinho headed home a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's superb header from a fantastic Andy Robertson cross made it two before Takumi Minamino made it three after exchanging passes with Roberto Firmino.

Linda Pizzuti took to Instagram to celebrate the goal for birthday boy Minamino, the three points and the clean sheet.

See the Instagram post here:

'There it is! 3-nil victory for LFC today, complete with a birthday goal for Minamino and goals by Ox and Fabinho.



#livbre #liverpoolfc #lfc #cleansheet'

