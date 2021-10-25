Wife Of Liverpool Owner John Henry Of FSG, Linda Pizzuti Celebrates Demolition Of Manchester United With Instagram Post

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Liverpool's thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford sent shockwaves around the world and the wife of Reds owner, John Henry of FSG, Linda Pizzuti was another to celebrate with an Instagram post.

    The Reds ran out 5-0 winners on an almost unbelievable afternoon courtesy of a Mohamed Salah hat-trick and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

    Pizzuti captured the mood of every Liverpool fan with a post that said so much about one of Jurgen Klopp's best victories since taking charge.

    The post captured a number of photos from the game which summed up the key moments and the mood within the Liverpool camp perfectly and was accompanied by the caption:

    5-nil away at Old Trafford for Liverpool! Hat trick for Mo Salah, first opposition player to score one at Old Trafford. Hoping Keita is okay… a lot of yellow cards and finally a red card against ManU for some rough play.

    #cleansheet #munliv #lfc #ynwa #hattrick #liverpoolfc #oldtrafford

    It was a magnificent afternoon for everyone involved with Liverpool football club and has put the Reds in a strong early position to challenge for the Premier League title.

    One matter that does need the attention of FSG is the Mohamed Salah contract situation. 

    Liverpool cannot afford to lose their talisman and news of Salah staying at the club soon would top off what has been a brilliant start to the season.

