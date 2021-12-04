Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Thiago

In what was a mixed performance from Liverpool on Saturday where they scraped past Wolves in injury time one player stood out from the rest and that was Thiago.

Belgian Divock Origi was the hero coming off the bench to turn and fire home Mohamed Salah’s cross in the 94th minute but the Spanish midfielder had been a thorn in Wolves' side all afternoon.

The three points were probably what the Reds deserved after they had dug out some big chances but there were some very average performances on the day.

One man who showed his class throughout though was the diminutive midfield genius of Thiago.

Whilst other players around him including skipper Jordan Henderson looked leggy and ragged in their play, Thiago’s clever use of the ball started moves for Liverpool time and time again.

He also has a very underrated talent in forcing turnovers in possession which he once again did on numerous occasions on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder on a few occasions also used his experience to thwart the dangerous Adama Traore before he could build up momentum to get on one of his rampaging runs.

After Diogo Jota had missed a gilt edged chance halfway through the second half, Liverpool became far too hurried and frantic in possession but not Thiago who kept conducting his orchestra to try and find a way through.

Much of Liverpool’s creativity has come from the likes of full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson over recent weeks.

Both players and in particular Alexander-Arnold were below par today meaning the creative edge needed to come from elsewhere and Thiago was sublime in his use of the ball.

His only real challenger for the man of the match award was Joel Matip who tried to take the attack to Wolves himself with many penetrating dribbles forward out of defence.

My vote though for man of the match goes to the Spanish 30 year old whose influence on the team is growing with each match he plays.

