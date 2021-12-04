'Origi is Inevitable!' - Liverpool Fans React to Divock Origi's 94th Minute Goal Against Wolves

Divock Origi has saved Liverpool once again and Reds fans all over the world have reacted to the late winner!

There is only one man in this Liverpool team to rely on when Jurgen Klopp's men need a late winner.

Divock Origi.

The Belgian has stepped up so many times for this Liverpool team and he really is the definition of a 'big game player'.

After Chelsea dropped three points against West Ham in the early kick-off today, it was a massive chance for the Reds to go top of the league.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, with some very defiant defending from Brune Lage's Wolves side, they were managing to not let Liverpool get many chances.

When the chances did fall to Liverpool, the Reds players couldn't find their end product to get Liverpool level.

This made Jurgen Klopp bring on Divock Origi to see if he could conjure up some magic.

That's when in the 94th minute, the man for the big occasion decided he didn't want to share the points with Wolves.

After a fantastic ball by Virgil van Dijk to Mohamed Salah, the Belgian found the ball at his feet in the box.

With a sharp turn and under an enormous amount of pressure, Origi slotted it in to take Liverpool top of the league!

The Liverpool bench went crazy along with every Liverpool fan watching around the world.

So here are some of our favourite reactions!

Origi is INEVITABLE

Stoppage time should be renamed as Origi Time.

DIVOCK ORIGI HAS SENT US TOP OF THE LEAGUE AND 3 MASSIVE POINTS. BUILD HIS STATUE. LIVERPOOL LEGEND.

Divock Origi might just be the greatest super sub we have ever had. What a guy. Absolutely ruthless.

Football really is nothing without Divock Origi

