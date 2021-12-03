Match Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

The festive fixture season is well underway this winter, and with Liverpool's third game in seven days coming away from home in the West Midlands, Bruno Lage's Wolves will want to spoil the festivities for a rampant Reds side.

Liverpool are breaking records across the board this season; The Reds demolition job on Merseyside rivals saw Jurgen Klopp's men score at least two goals for the 18th consecutive game, surpassing Sunderland's 17 match streak way back in 1927.

The front three (now including Diogo Jota for the injured Roberto Firmino) has fired Liverpool to become top scorers in the league and are comfortably holding down third place, two point off leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool are having a great season and much can be said for their opponents this weekend at the Molineux: Wolves find themselves in eighth position but only three points away from a Champions League spot.

Wolves will be disappointed with their goalless draw in the week against relegation-battling Burnley, compounded with another goalless draw against Norwich last weekend too, Lage and co. will want to be back in winning form this weekend against a free-scoring Reds side.

The Egyptian King scored his 19th goal in his 19th game this season against Everton last time out IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are pretty much as you were from their dominant display at Goodison Park. Joel Matip came in for Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool perhaps played their best team available to them against their rivals.

Joel Matip's minutes have been managed tremendously, the ex-Cameroonian international has been elite this season alongside Virgil van Dijk, but by playing the full 90 on Wednesday night, Konate would perhaps feel he will be back in the starting XI for this one.

Joe Gomez will not be fit for this game, although he is expected back in training with Naby Keita next week.

"It was really nice to see them in training, they looked brilliant. They will use the next two or three days and do what they have to do. If nothing happens they should be in contention again." Jurgen Klopp on Gomez/Keita

Andy Robertson registered another two assists to his tally for The Reds and was no doubt back to his best. The Flying Scotsman seems to have been re-energised following his rest and when Kostas Tsimikas shone in his absence.

The left-back situation has been improved immensely since Tsimikas has seemingly found his feet on Merseyside and with two high quality left backs, Robertson has benefitted.

If Robertson does feature, he will play in his 200th PL game.

Robertson registered a brace of assists to take his Liverpool assists to 42 for club and 57 overall IMAGO / News Images

The midfield three on Wednesday night was solid, dynamic, creative, ruthless and combative. Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson is without a doubt, the best midfield triumvirate, and they showed their class and quality against Everton in a 4-1 thumping.

There are choices for the midfield to rotate though, a welcomed realisation following a few torrid weeks where it looked like the defensive crisis from last season would evolve into midfield this season.

Thiago has been sublime since returning from injury, the Spanish sensation has had his minutes managed well too and could be due for a longer rest with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner waiting in the wings.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Tyler Morton have all done brilliantly when called upon this season to reinforce the midfield and Keita is edging closer to a return; Harvey Elliot (ankle) and Curtis Jones (eye) are still out for the foreseeable.

Roberto Firmino (thigh) is still injured but his absence has been filled superbly by Diogo Jota, the best Portuguese player in the PL right now. Jota has scored nine goals in 17 appearances this season and looks to be fully unleashed under Jurgen Klopp in the central forward position.

Jota will face his former club in Wolves this weekend and you wouldn't bet against the enigmatic celebrations ceasing to halt should Jota continue his impressive goal scoring run.

Mo Salah sits at the top of the tree in the Golden Boot race and bagged a beautiful brace against Everton last time out. Salah has 13 goals in the league but more impressively he is boasting 27 goals or assists in 18 games. Best in the world.

"When I saw him first I thought he'd be a player for me. He's so intense in all situations, technically on a great level. He has incredible quality." Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota

Wolves Team News

Wolves continue to have fitness issues of their own, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Fernando Marcal remain out for the hosts but they could welcome back Ruben Neves (suspended in their previous game) and Daniel Podence (if he recovers from Covid in time).

Ex-Red, Conor Coady will look to lead out a back four to try to stop the front three of Liverpool and give Wolves their fourth consecutive clean sheet.

The problems for Wolves in recent games has been scoring goals though, they have only scored 12 goals this campaign, a statistic only worsened by Norwich (8).

Raul Jimenez is a talent and an aerial threat, but his supporting cast of Trincao, Adama Traore and new signing Hwang Hee-Chan aren't quite reaching the goal scoring heights expected of them.

Wolves have taken 10 points from their last four games at Molineux, an impressive run for Lage's men; they could become the first team since West Ham in 2015 to record three consecutive goalless draws in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez has scored three goals this season after his return from injury Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Summary

The Molineux is usually a happy hunting ground for Liverpool against Wolves: the Reds have won all of their past five visits there in the Premier League. In fact, Liverpool have lost just one of their 14 Premier League meetings with Wolves (W11, D2).

It is a game in which the top end of the table has high stakes for; for the home team their quest to break in to European competition may never be better with teams around them finding inconsistencies of their own.

For Liverpool, another win will put them closer to the summit of the Premier League and adds pressure on Chelsea and Man City who sit just above them.

If The Reds are anywhere near their current form, they should continue their run of wins, but Wolves are a difficult team to break down - conceding only 12 goals this season.

Diogo Jota could very well be the man to come back and haunt his former side, and with Mo Salah finding his scoring boots this season, Wolves will have to be at their best to keep out the big red machine from steamrolling another team.

All eyes on West Midlands as Liverpool look to become the first team in English top-flight history to score at least two goals in 19 successive matches in all competitions.

