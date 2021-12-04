Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool were on the road for a second consecutive time this week, with Wolves waiting to welcome them at the Molineux.

It was absolutely massive game for Liverpool, who could climb to second with a win after table toppers Chelsea lost 3-2 at the London Stadium.

If Manchester City dropped points as well, Liverpool would be topping the table for the first time since September.

Jurgen Klopp opted to bring out an unchanged 11 from midweek, who streamrolled Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside Derby.

It was only the second time Diogo Jota faced his former side since signing for the Reds in September 2020.

MATCH REVIEW

Wolves were the stronger side in the opening minutes, but Liverpool got dominant as 20 minutes went by, and could have scored through Diogo Jota twice and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Wolves regained their strength again, and finished the half on a high as they restricted Liverpool to a 0-0.

Liverpool were all over Wolves in the second half, but Wolves stood their ground stubbornly.

A golden chance to take the lead came and went, as Diogo Jota failed to slot the ball into the net, with Jose Sa stranded outside the box.

Wolves themselves missed a good chance few minutes later, as Romain Saiss fired over the bar.

Liverpool continued their pressing, but no breakthrough arrived. Instead, Sadio Mané missed Liverpool nth good chance of the day.

Finally, on the 94th minute, cult hero Divock Origi arrived again, and scored after some good work by Mohamed Salah. He was a bright spark from the moment he came on, and capped his cameo with a beautiful finish and admirable composure.

The win took Liverpool top of the table for now!

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 7.5

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

What a big save he pulled out of his drawer in the first half. He was more busy in the second half, and kept on coming off his line to collect an early Wolves ball and shuffle out any danger.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7

He should have scored with that first half chance, no way around it. He was barely seen in the Liverpool half today, and played especially high. He did, however, defend very admirably when Wolves had the opportunity to take the lead in the second half. Clean sheet to boot too.

JOEL MATIP 7.5

Better centre half today, and kept on dribbling into the Wolves half.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7

Was a bit shaky today, and made uncharacteristic errors.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 6.5

His corners were barely beating the first man, and his shots on goal were terrible, absolutely terrible.

FABINHO TAVARES 6.5

Just not himself today, as he too, like van Dijk, made uncharacteristic errors, something he would not have done midweek.

JORDAN HENDERSON 5.5

So poor today, his first time pings weren't finding any Liverpool player.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 8

IMAGO / Colorsport

Best Liverpool player on the field, he was doing almost everything right. It was his life's mission to combat Adama Traore today and he succeeded on most occasions.

SADIO MANÉ 5

Did more harm than good today. Was slowing down the attack a lot, and missed a late chance to snatch the lead.

DIOGO JOTA 4.5

Him and Mané were competing for worst player on the pitch but good lord, his miss was absolutely frightening. He lost his heads for a whole after that as well.

MOHAMED SALAH 7

Contained for most of his game, but the sole Liverpool goal was his brainchild. Nine Premier League assists this season for the Egyptian.

SUBSTITUTES

DIVOCK ORIGI 8

He was bright from the moment he came on, and bagged the 90+4th winner as well. Was critical in the victory today.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7

Was decent, did better than his predecessor in his position at least.

JAMES MILNER N/A