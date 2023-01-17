Wolves v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

Liverpool face Julen Lopetegui's Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay at Molineux on Tuesday and we will bring you the confirmed lineups for the clash as soon as they are announced.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp made it clear at his pre-match press conference that he expects to make changes from the team that were so poor against the Seagulls.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are both available after injury, and Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Nathaniel Phillips, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could also be in consideration for starting spots.

Darwin Nunez remains a doubt after he missed Saturday's defeat however Klopp did concede (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he is getting close to a return.

“Darwin is very close, but it's Monday and tomorrow is the game, [but] he's very close."

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined.

Wolves Team News

Wolves could have Diego Costa fit and available again after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Lopetegui will still be without Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore, and Chiquinho, however, who are all out with injury.

