Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Wolves v Liverpool: Early Team News - Gomez, Keita And Podence To Return?

Author:

Liverpool have another potentially tricky away trip at the weekend as they travel to Molineux to face Wolves and we can bring you the early team news.

The Reds saw off Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday running out 4-1 winners thanks to two goals from Mohamed Salah and one each from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

After Chelsea and Manchester City both won their away games on Wednesday at Watford and Aston Villa, Liverpool remain in 3rd two points off top.

Liverpool Team News

There was some positive news for Jurgen Klopp on Thursday afternoon as both Naby Keita and Joe Gomez were pictured outside on the grass at the AXA Training Centre.

Both players had been out since before the international break with muscle problems but look ready to return.

It remains to be seen if they will be risked for the Wolves trip with such a busy schedule over the festive period but should make their returns in Milan in the Champions League next week.

Roberto Firmino is getting closer to a return after his hamstring injury but still needs a bit more time to recover and Curtis Jones is still awaiting the all clear from the doctor after his eye injury.

Read More

Wolves Team News

Bruno Lage's team have enjoyed an impressive start to the season with Wolves having taken 21 points from their first 14 matches.

Lage should be able to welcome back Ruben Neves after serving a suspension and will also take a check on Daniel Podence who has been missing with covid, the same illness that will rule Marcal out.

Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Wily Boly remain long term casualties.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Wolves v Liverpool: Early Team News - Gomez, Keita And Podence To Return?

3 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Wolves Clash - Keita And Gomez Return, Taffarel Spotted

1 hour ago
Liverpool Sadio Mane
Articles

ESPN FC 100: Two Liverpool Players Ranked Number One Alongside Messi, Lewandowski, Oblak, Hakimi And Others

9 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal - Match Highlights - Cristiano Ronaldo Two Goals

10 hours ago
David Beckham
Non LFC

Watch: David Beckham Spotted Watching Manchester United As Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice

11 hours ago
Martiin Odegaard , Fred
Non LFC

Watch: Martin Odegaard Equalises For Arsenal Against Manchester United A Few Minutes After Cristiano Ronaldo Scoring

11 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal - Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Restores United's Lead

11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal - Cristiano Ronaldo Goal - Nice Move And Finish

11 hours ago