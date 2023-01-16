Wolves v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Liverpool take on Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay at Molineux on Tuesday looking to get back to winning ways after another disappointing display in the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds were lucky to remain in the competition they won last season with Wolves unfortunate only to draw 2-2 in the match at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp will therefore expect a reaction from his flagging team who continue to struggle.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:45am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:45pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC iPlayer.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet Now.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

