Wolves v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool take on Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay at Molineux on Tuesday looking to get back to winning ways after another disappointing display in the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton on Saturday.
The Reds were lucky to remain in the competition they won last season with Wolves unfortunate only to draw 2-2 in the match at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp will therefore expect a reaction from his flagging team who continue to struggle.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:45am AEST (Wednesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:45pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC iPlayer.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet Now.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.
