December 3, 2021
Match Prediction: Wolves v Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool visit Wolverhampton on Saturday to face Bruno Lage's side at the Molineux and here is our Match Prediction!

Third place Liverpool face off against eighth place Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday the 4th of December at 3pm.

This is a must win game for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool with Manchester City and Chelsea looking like they'll never drop points in this amazing title race.

Diogo Jota in action against Wolves

Liverpool are coming into this game on amazing form, scoring four goals in each of their last three Premier League games.

While Bruno Lage's side are coming into the Liverpool game by drawing 0-0 against Burnley and Norwich.

All the odds say that this should be an easy win for Liverpool but Wolves have been known to upset some big teams in the past.

Wolves are yet to play Manchester City or Chelsea so if Jurgen Klopp's side can navigate three points against them, then it means the pair must win when they visit Molineux later in the month.

So here is our predictions for the game against Wolves on Saturday!

Score Predictions

Wolves 0-3 Liverpool

Goalscorers

Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah x2

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah
