Wolves v Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Pedro Neto

Liverpool are slowly, but surely coming to the time where they will need to inject their front three with some more youth and star power. Well here comes Pedro Neto.

Pedro Neto dribbles by Liverpool's Thiago. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pedro Neto, the 21-year-old Portuguese international has shown some flashes of brilliance and need for growth in his time for Wolves.

Neto has spent the past two seasons with Wolves after signing from Portuguese side Braga after a loan spell with Serie A side Lazio.

In those short two years, Neto has appeared 60 times in the league contributing eight goals and nine assists and has also earned three international caps, scoring once for Portugal.

At one time, the winger was one of the hottest young prospects in world football. As a result, he was linked to all of the giants of the game.

Neto's main role comes off the left wing, which would make the transition to fill current left winger Sadio Mane's position.

The player has flair and youthful energy that could spark not only the team as it transitions into a new era but would also get the fans on their feet at Anfield.

Neto is coming off a major knee injury that he suffered late last season in a 1-0 win against Fulham.

According to Tim Spiers of The Athletic, the player suffered a setback in August 2021, which has pushed back his expected season debut all the way until February 2022.

A knee injury can be one of the most devastating injuries for a footballer, especially a dislocated kneecap, which will have to be fully monitored by the Liverpool recruitment team. Neto is surely young enough however to make a full recovery and return to his ways.

Liverpool have definitely benefited from bringing in Wolverhampton players with the likes of Diogo Jota before the 2020-2021 season.

Jota has been off to the races this year in more of a central forward position, interchanging with Roberto Firmino.

Neto would probably cost about the same price that Liverpool paid for Jota, which has turned out to be some really great value.

Could Liverpool return to the Wolves well of Portuguese wingers?

