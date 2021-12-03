Predicted Lineup: Wolves v Liverpool | Ibrahima Konate? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Start?

Liverpool play Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday and here is our predicted 11 for the game!

The crazy winter period has finally arrive and Jurgen Klopp is bound to make some changes so players don't get injured, but who is on the chopping block for Saturday's game?

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Mohamed Salah. Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

The defense stays the same for me apart from Virgil van Dijk's partner. With the crazy winter period upon us, Jurgen Klopp will not risk injuring Matip by playing him two or three times a week so Ibou comes in for my team.

I think Klopp will also do the same with the midfield and give some players a rest. That player is Thiago.

Before Thiago replaced the Ox, he was playing some of the best football we've seen him play since 2019, so he gets another chance to prove himself.

The forward line has to stay the same. With us likely losing Salah and Mane in January, we need to play them every week to give us the best chance of winning as many points as possible.

Also, I don't think that either of the attackers would take to kindly to being dropped when they're all competing for the Golden Boot.

