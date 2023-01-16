Wolves v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Klopp To Make Changes As Reds Seek Return To Form

Wolves and Liverpool will meet at Molineux on Tuesday for the right to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Reds were lucky to force a replay after Wolves had a late winner ruled out due to a controversial offside decision which would have made it 3-2 to Julen Lopetegui's team in the first match at Anfield.

Liverpool disappointed again at the weekend in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton whilst Wolves will quietly fancy their chances of progressing to the fourth round after they saw off West Ham United 1-0.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp made it clear at his pre-match press conference that he will make changes from the team that were so poor against Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are both available after injury, and Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Nathaniel Phillips, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could also be in consideration for starting spots.

Darwin Nunez remains a doubt and is unlikely to be risked after he missed Saturday's defeat, however, Klopp did concede (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he is getting close to a return.

“Darwin is very close, but it's Monday and tomorrow is the game, [but] he's very close."

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

James Milner, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones

