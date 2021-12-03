Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Wolves v Liverpool: Team News - Jurgen Klopp Update On Naby Keita And Joe Gomez

Author:

Liverpool have another potentially tricky away trip at the weekend as they travel to Molineux to face Wolves and we can bring you the team news ahead of the clash.

The Reds saw off Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday running out 4-1 winners thanks to two goals from Mohamed Salah and one each from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

After Chelsea and Manchester City both won their away games on Wednesday at Watford and Aston Villa, Liverpool remain in 3rd two points off top.

Liverpool Team News

There was some positive news for Jurgen Klopp on Thursday afternoon as both Naby Keita and Joe Gomez were pictured outside on the grass at the AXA Training Centre.

Joe Gomez
Naby Keita

Both players had been out since before the international break with muscle problems but look ready to return.

Klopp confirmed at his press conference this afternoon though that neither will be risked at Molineux.

"It was really nice to see them in training - they looked brilliant.

"They will use the next two days and do what they have to do. If nothing happens they should be in contention again."

Roberto Firmino is getting closer to a return after his hamstring injury but still needs a bit more time to recover and Curtis Jones is still awaiting the all clear from the doctor after his eye injury.

Wolves Team News

Bruno Lage's team have enjoyed an impressive start to the season with Wolves having taken 21 points from their first 14 matches.

Lage should be able to welcome back Ruben Neves after serving a suspension and will also take a check on Daniel Podence who has been missing with covid, the same illness that will rule Marcal out.

Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Wily Boly remain long term casualties.

Joe Gomez
