Wolves v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

Liverpool take on Wolves at Molineux in an FA Cup 3rd round replay on Tuesday with the winners facing a tricky away trip in the fourth round at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The first match at Anfield resulted in a 2-2 draw with Wolves unlucky not to win the tie after a late winner was cancelled out for offside.

Gary Oakley / Sportimage

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp made it clear at his pre-match press conference that he expects to make changes from the team that were so poor against the Seagulls.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are both available after injury, and Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Nathaniel Phillips, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could also be in consideration for starting spots.

Darwin Nunez remains a doubt after he missed Saturday's defeat however Klopp did concede (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he is getting close to a return.

“Darwin is very close, but it's Monday and tomorrow is the game, [but] he's very close."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined.

Wolves Team News

Wolves could have Diego Costa fit and available again after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Lopetegui will still be without Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore, and Chiquinho, however, who are all out with injury.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

James Milner, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones

IMAGO / News Images

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC iPlayer.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and Sportsnet Now.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |